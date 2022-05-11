Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.57

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.57 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 7904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

