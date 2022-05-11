VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.73

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 1467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,984,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,290,000 after purchasing an additional 433,491 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

