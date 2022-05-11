Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.45

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
