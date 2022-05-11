Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.45

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.