Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,359 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vale worth $38,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 2,304,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,371,176. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

