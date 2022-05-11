VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE EGY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 1,278,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $339.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.78.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.