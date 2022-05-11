UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UWM by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

