UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,640. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UserTesting from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 667,105 shares of company stock worth $5,941,414 over the last quarter.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.