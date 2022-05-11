USDX 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006515 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

