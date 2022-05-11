USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.12

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 3281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.