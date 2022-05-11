USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.12

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 3281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.
A number of research firms have weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 349,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
