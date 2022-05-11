US Foods (USFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

