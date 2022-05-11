UREEQA (URQA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,410.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. UREEQA has a market cap of $983,913.40 and approximately $10,410.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00565032 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.25 or 2.07132882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.34 or 0.07123451 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

