Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.