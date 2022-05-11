Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Lowered by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 20.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

