Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) fell 9.9% on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Upstart traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $30.27. 143,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,136,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

