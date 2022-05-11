UnMarshal (MARSH) One Day Volume Tops $836,990.00

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $860,505.52 and $836,990.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00565032 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.25 or 2.07132882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.34 or 0.07123451 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

