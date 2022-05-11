Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $270,270 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,729,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 215,849 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.