Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 107.77% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Unity Software stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. Unity Software has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after acquiring an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701,113 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

