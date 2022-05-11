United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.12. 140,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

