United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 368,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.