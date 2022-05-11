United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.
United Insurance stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.91%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
