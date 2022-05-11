uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.20

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

The company has a market cap of $648.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

