Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

UFAB stock remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $30.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Unique Fabricating Profile (Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.