Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

UNP stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,990. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

