UniMex Network Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $1.71 million and $42,820.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,708,385 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

