Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $9.71 million and $51,986.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00558527 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.92 or 2.06635869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.41 or 0.07201468 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.