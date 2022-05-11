Under Armour, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

