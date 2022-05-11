UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of UMH opened at $19.56 on Friday. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

