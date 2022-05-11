UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

UMH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UMH Properties has a payout ratio of 275.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,812. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UMH Properties by 105.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

