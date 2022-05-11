UMB Bank N A MO Takes $177,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

