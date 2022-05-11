UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 1,280 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

