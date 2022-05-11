UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 363,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH stock opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

