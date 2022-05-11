UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBHGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 363,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH stock opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.54.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

