UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,563 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.