Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $375.92. 51,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,568. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

