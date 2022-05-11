UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are higher than expected. UGI’s strategic acquisitions will assist it to further expand operations. UGI signed an agreement with Global Clean Energy Holdings to purchase and distribute renewable LPG in California. The Stonehenge acquisition expanded its operation in the Appalachian Basin and is accretive to earnings. In the past month, the stock has outperformed the industry. UGI is exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues for domestic and international operations. Seasonality of its business and unfavourable weather can dent demand, thereby lowering profitability. The failure of completing capital projects within time and budget will impact operations and profitability. The fall in demand due to the price fluctuation of natural gas can lead to lower revenues.”

UGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. UGI has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

