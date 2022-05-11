Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $331,588.84

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $331,588.84 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00202212 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

