U Network Reaches Market Cap of $339,270.89 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $339,270.89 and approximately $13,909.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.