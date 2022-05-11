TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 54525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

In other news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman bought 430,500 shares of TRU Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$55,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

