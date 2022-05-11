Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,082 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Tronox Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

