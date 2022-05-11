Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 694,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

