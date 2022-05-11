TRON (TRX) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.67 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002652 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 98,195,011,909 coins and its circulating supply is 98,195,013,797 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

