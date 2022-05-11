Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

