TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

TCBK stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 110,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,394. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

