Tredje AP fonden Sells 18,333 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,787,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,361 shares of company stock worth $40,830,176 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

