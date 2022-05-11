Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 870,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,828. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $139.39 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

