Tredje AP fonden Purchases 7,065 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 502.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,973. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,246 shares of company stock worth $121,901,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

