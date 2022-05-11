Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI stock traded down $94.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $679.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,063.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,169.87. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.53 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.