Tredje AP fonden Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

