Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Waste Management by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,454. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

