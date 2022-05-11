Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,056. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

