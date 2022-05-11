Tredje AP fonden Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 585.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 211,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. 910,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

